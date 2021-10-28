CHINAS GUANGDONG REPORTS HUMAN INFECTION OF H5N6 BIRD FLU

 Contact Us
News World China's Guangdong reports human infection of H5N6 bird flu

Published October 28,2021
The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Thursday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Dongguan.

The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement that experts considered the risk of transmission to be low at this stage.

A jump in the number of people in China infected with bird flu this year is raising concern among experts, who say a previously circulating strain appears to have changed and may be more infectious to people.