China submits new climate plan days before COP26 summit

China, by far the world's largest polluter, on Thursday renewed its emissions cutting plan with a promise to peak carbon pollution before 2030.

Beijing's new submission to the United Nations, just days before the COP26 climate summit, also confirmed its goal to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 and slash its emissions intensity by more than 65 percent.

China is responsible for more than a quarter of all manmade emissions, and had previously promised, under a process set in motion by the 2015 Paris climate deal, to reach net-zero by 2060.

Under the landmark accord, nations are required to submit renewed emissions-cutting pledges -- known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs -- every five years.

China had been a major holdout in renewing its plans to curb emissions, and it was hoped its new submission could build momentum ahead of the delayed COP26 summit in Glasgow, which begins on Sunday.

According to its renewed NDC, published on the UN's climate change website, it will increase its share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to 25 percent, up from the 20 percent previously pledged.

It also plans to increase its forest stock by six billion cubic metres compared with 2005 levels and "bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1.2 billion kilowatts by 2030".

However it was not immediately clear how Beijing plans to draw down its emissions in line with what science says is needed to avoid catastrophic levels of heating this century.

'CASTS A SHADOW'

"China's new climate commitment under the Paris agreement turns the 2060 carbon neutrality target and CO2 emissions peak before 2030 into new formal pledges, but doesn't shed more light on the emissions trajectory over this decade," Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said on Twitter.

Li Shuo, an analyst with Greenpeace Asia, said China's new NDC "missed an opportunity to demonstrate ambition".

"China's decision on its NDC casts a shadow on the global climate effort," he tweeted.

"The planet can't afford this being the last word. Beijing needs to come up with stronger implementation plans to ensure an emission peak before 2025."

China has been accused of sidestepping calls to stop building new coal-fired power plants, the single largest source of carbon pollution.

The UN says greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut nearly in half by 2030 to keep the most ambitious Paris temperature goal of 1.5C in play.

This week it said countries' latest pledges put Earth on course to warm 2.7C this century.

Its Emissions Gap report also called on countries to start slashing emissions immediately and to align their net-zero plans with the 1.5C pathway.