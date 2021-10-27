IRANS PRESIDENT SAYS CYBERATTACK MEANT TO CREATE DISORDER

Iran's president is saying that a cyberattack that shut down gas stations across the nation aimed to get "people angry by creating disorder and disruption."

Ebrahim Raisi's comments, the first since Tuesday's attack, did not blame anyone specifically for the incident.

However, he suggested anti-Iranian forces were behind the cyberattack.

He said: "There should be serious readiness in the field of cyberwar and related bodies should not allow the enemy to follow their ominous aims to make problem in trend of people's life."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that began Tuesday, though it bore similarities to another months earlier that seemed to directly challenge Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country's economy buckles under American sanctions.