Brazilian Senate panel recommends indicting President Bolsonaro

A Brazilian parliamentary committee attributed serious crimes to President Jair Bolsonaro in connection with country's devastating coronavirus pandemic and recommended an indictment.



The committee on Tuesday vote 7-4 to formally approve the committee's final report into the coronavirus policies of Bolsonaro's, following a six-month inquiry.



The report charges Bolsonaro with nine crimes, ranging from charlatanism to incitement to crime and crimes against humanity. It also recommends impeachment.



The investigative committee has "proven the president's fingerprints" on thousands of Covid-19 deaths, Senator Renan Calheiros, the report's author, said last week as he presented the document.



After the US and India, Brazil has the most coronavirus infections, with nearly 22 million cases. Most recently, the largest country in Latin America surpassed the 600,000 Covid-19 death mark.



Aside from Bolsonaro, the nearly-1,300-page report recommends charges against dozens of people, including three of the president's sons, and two companies.



It is not clear what consequences the report will have and whether the recommendations will lead to criminal charges.

