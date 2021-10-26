Funeral for British lawmaker David Amess set for November 23

The funeral of British lawmaker David Amess, who died after a stabbing incident while meeting with constituents, will be at Westminster Cathedral next month, lawmakers have learned.



Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the leader of Roman Catholics in England and Wales, will preside over the service at 10:30 am (1030 GMT) on November 23. The details were confirmed on Tuesday to lawmakers, peers and staff who attend Catholic services in Parliament.



The Southend West parliament member was stabbed to death on October 15 while meeting constituents in a church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.



The funeral details for the Catholic lawmaker come after the Commons cleared its diary on Monday last week for legislators to offer tributes to their colleague, before a memorial service at St Margaret's Church in Westminster.



There was controversy at the time of Amess' murder that a local priest, Father Jeffrey Woolnough, was not allowed into Belfairs Methodist Church, where the politician was dying, to administer the sacrament of the sick, which is also known as the last rites.



Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with Amess' murder. He appeared in crown court for the first time on Friday by video-link fromhigh-security Belmarsh prison, accused of stabbing the politician to death.