Doctors, civil servants call for general strike after Sudan coup

Doctors and civil servants in Sudan on Tuesday called for a general strike to protest the military coup that deposed the civilian government.



Doctors would cease working in all hospitals across the country and only treat emergencies, the national Sudan Doctors Central Committee said, adding that doctors would from now on no longer work in military hospitals at all.



Government officials in the ministries, civil service and central bank also announced a general strike.



Meanwhile, Sudan's top military official, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said in a televised speech that the country's deposed prime minister was being held in al-Burhan's own residence rather than in a prison, apparently out of concern for his safety.



Ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok's whereabouts had been unclear since the military seized power in a coup on Monday, during which Hamdok and the civilian members of his transitional government were detained.



Supporters of Hamdok have demanded his immediate release and Hamdok's own office has urged his supporters to engage in protests and acts of civil disobedience.



Until the coup, Hamdok had co-headed the civilian-led transitional government with al-Burhan since August 2019.



According to a United Nations assessment, the military is in control of the capital Khartoum, the airport, major bridges and state television. All entrances to the capital are currently under military control too.



The internet and networks were coming back online Tuesday after having been cut on Monday morning, the British censorship monitor NetBlocks said.



Turkish Airlines, one of the few international airlines that flies to the East African nation, cancelled Tuesday's flights between Istanbul and Khartoum, citing "upheavals" in Sudan.



Sudan was ruled by authoritarian Omar al-Bashir for nearly 30 years. The long-time strongman was forced from office in April 2019 by months of mass protests and a military coup.



The military and civilian opposition then agreed on a joint transitional government to pave the way for elections. Numerous reforms followed, allowing the oil-rich but impoverished nation to emerge from decades of isolation.



However, the economic situation has not improved for many people: according to the UN, prices for food and fuel have skyrocketed in recent months and there have been repeated protests demanding political and economic reforms, as well as the withdrawal of the military from the government.



In May, international donors granted Sudan billions in debt relief to support its peaceful transition to democracy. On Tuesday, however, the United States rescinded the 700 million dollars in aid that it had earmarked for the country.



