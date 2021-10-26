BLINKEN URGES UN MEMBERS TO BACK TAIWANS MEANINGFUL PARTICIPATION

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said Taiwan should not be blocked from "meaningful participation" in the United Nations system.



His comments came one day after Chinese President Xi Jinping marked 50 years since the United Nations recognized the People's Republic of China and expelled Taiwan, formally known as the Republic of China.



Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the island part of its territory. Taiwan is not an official UN member and has been excluded from many UN activities due to opposition from Beijing.



"Taiwan's meaningful participation in the UN system is not a political issue, but a pragmatic one," Blinken said in a statement.



The fact that Taiwan has participated in certain specialized UN agencies for much of the past 50 years is evidence of the value the international community places in Taiwan's contributions, Blinken said.



"Recently, however, Taiwan has not been permitted to contribute to UN efforts," he said, citing that Taiwan was not represented at the International Civil Aviation Organization triennial assembly and the World Health Assembly.



"Members of civil society from around the world engage every day in activities at the UN, but Taiwan's scientists, technical experts, business persons, artists, educators, students, human rights advocates, and others are blocked from entry and participating in these activities simply because of the passports they hold," Blinken said.



"Thanks for highlighting Taiwan's importance as a democracy, and for the US policy commitment to supporting Taiwan's meaningful participation in the UN system," Taiwan's US envoy Bi-khim Hsiao said in a tweet.



