Turkish president congratulates Uzbek leader on election victory

The Turkish president on Monday congratulated his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his victory in the 2021 presidential election.

In a statement, Turkey's Communication Directorate said that during a phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wished the election results to be beneficial for the people of Uzbekistan.

Turkey will continue their efforts to improve Turkey-Uzbekistan relations in every field in a way that will contribute to regional security, stability, and prosperity, he added.

Mirziyoyev took office in 2016 after the death of Islam Karimov, Uzbekistan's first president who ruled the Central Asian country for 27 years.

He was re-elected the president, winning 80.1% of the votes in elections held on Oct. 24, according to the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan.

Over 16 million registered voters cast their votes at 10,760 polling stations, Zayniddin Nizamhocayev, the chairman of the commission told reporters.



