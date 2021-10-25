Sudan PM, cabinet members, others arrested in apparent coup - witness

The majority of Sudan's cabinet members and a large number of pro-government party leaders have been arrested in an apparent coup in the capital Khartoum, a witness reported on Monday citing political sources.

The information ministry detailed on its Facebook page about the arrests, saying that a number of Sudanese ministers and civilian members of the sovereign council among the people that were arrested, amid reports of a coup unfolding in the capital Khartoum. It was also reported that electricity and internet is cut in some parts of the capital.

The officials, for their part, said the detained government members include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the country's ruling transitional body, known as The Sovereign Council, and Faisal Mohammed Saleh, a media adviser to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.





Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday.

Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the information ministry said earlier on Monday.

It cited Hamdok calling on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully and "defend their revolution".

On the other hand, the Sudanese Professionals Association, being one of the leading forces behind the 2019 revolt, denounced what it called a "coup d'etat" and called for a campaign of "civil disobedience".

Military forces stormed Sudanese Radio and Television headquarters in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital Khartoum, and arrested employees, the information ministry said on its Facebook page on Monday.

The incident occurs just two days after a Sudan faction that calls for a transfer of power to civilian rule alarmed of a "creeping coup" during a press conference.



