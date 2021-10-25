Putin congratulates Uzbek leader on victory at presidential election

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Monday his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the victory in the 2021 presidential election.

"During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his convincing victory in the presidential elections," a Kremlin statement said.

The two leaders reaffirmed mutual commitment to the further "comprehensive development of the entire complex of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance," it said.

Putin also sent a congratulatory telegram to Mirziyoyev, saying the results of the vote "fully confirmed high political authority" of the Uzbek leader, as well as "support for the course aimed at the socio-economic development of Uzbekistan and the protection of its interests in the international arena."

Turning to bilateral relations, Putin praised Mirziyoyev's contribution "to strengthening the relations of strategic partnership and alliance" between Russia and Uzbekistan.

"I am confident that through joint efforts we will continue to increase practical cooperation in various fields, and cooperate constructively in addressing topical issues on the regional and global agenda. This undoubtedly meets the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Uzbekistan, goes in line with ensuring peace, stability, and security in Central Asia.

"I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being," Putin said.

Mirziyoyev took office after the 2016 death of Islam Karimov, Uzbekistan's first president who ruled the Central Asian country for 27 years.

He was re-elected president, winning 80.1% of the votes in elections held on Oct. 24, according to the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan.

Over 16 million registered voters cast their votes at 10,760 polling stations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time (0300-1500GMT), Zayniddin Nizamhocayev, the chairman of the commission told reporters.