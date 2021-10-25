Prince Charles, Camilla, set for biggest trip abroad since pandemic

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are set for their first major overseas tour since the pandemic began, with a trip to the Middle East.



Clarence House said the prince of Wales and the duchess of Cornwall have been asked by the government to visit Jordan and Egypt and will tour the countries from November 16-19.



Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the prince, said climate change would be one of the main themes of the visit. Other issues would include inter-faith dialogue, female empowerment and efforts to preserve cultural heritage.



Fitzgerald said: "The first royal tour in almost two years will come at a significant moment in the UK's relationship with both countries.



"Their royal highnesses will first travel to Jordan, where they will celebrate both Jordan's own centenary and 100 years of the UK-Jordan bilateral relationship.



"Their royal highnesses' visit to Egypt comes as the UK holds the Cop presidency and Egypt has been nominated to assume the Cop27 presidency in 2022.



"In this decisive decade for climate action, the next 12 months is therefore expected to see a significant co-operation between the UK and Egypt. Indeed, both visits will have a major focus on addressing the climate crisis."



The royal family have close ties with many of the ruling families of the Middle East including Jordan.