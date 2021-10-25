News World Poland tells EU not to start 'Third World War' over judicial fight

Poland tells EU not to start 'Third World War' over judicial fight

“What is going to happen if the European Commission will start the Third World War? If they start the Third World War, we are going to defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Financial Times in an interview, when asked if Poland could veto legislation such as the EU’s landmark climate package.

DPA WORLD Published October 25,2021 Subscribe