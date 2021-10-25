Medical waste threat to environment, people: Expert

Medical drugs that are not disposed of properly pose a threat to the environment, according to a pharmacist on Monday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mehmet Saydan, the head of the Pharmabotanica Tourism Developing Cooperative, said drug waste was more dangerous to the environment than glass, plastic, and paper waste.

"Drugs are chemical waste and this is completely poisonous to nature. It comes back to our table in the water we drink, in the food we eat, in all the plants that grow in the soil," he said.

Such waste refers to drugs that have expired in pharmacies and hospital drug stores, Saydan explained, going on to say that properly disposed drugs go through special, high-temperature ovens for very short times without harming the environment.

He said that drugs are usually burned unconsciously or poured into the toilet and mixed with nature, causing a form of "environmental disaster."

"It's very important for pharmaceutical companies to know the amount of waste drugs during production or to take part in the disposal process and determine how much of their drug has expired. It definitely should not mix with nature in the disposal phase," he added, urging people not to throw their medicine away in the trash.



