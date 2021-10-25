Italy reports 30 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 2,535 new cases

Italy reported 30 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 24 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,535 from 3,725.

Italy has registered 131,856 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.74 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,579 on Monday, up from 2,473 a day earlier.

There were 16 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 18 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 338 from a previous 341.

Some 222,385 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 403,715, the health ministry said.