Chinese leader Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism and climate change

China 's President Xi Jinping on Monday called for sharing rights and responsibilities in global affairs as the country marked its 50 years at the UN.

"To build a community with a shared future for mankind is not to replace one system or civilization with another," Xi told a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the "restoration of the lawful seat" of China in the UN.

China was admitted to the UN in 1971 after replacing the Republic of China, more commonly known as Taiwan.

Instead, Xi added, "it is about countries with different social systems, ideologies, histories, cultures and levels of development coming together for shared interests, shared rights and shared responsibilities in global affairs, and creating the greatest synergy for building a better world."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attended the conference virtually along with diplomats and representatives of international organizations in China.

The Chinese president said countries should "jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and work together to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity."

"The human race is an integral community and Earth is our common homeland. No person or country can thrive in isolation," he added.

Xi said member-states of the UN should stay committed to "mutual benefit and win-win results, and work together to promote economic and social development for the greater benefit of our people."

"The international community is confronted by regional disputes as well as global issues such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity. Only with more inclusive global governance, more effective multilateral mechanisms and more active regional cooperation, can these issues be addressed effectively," he added.

'CHINA AGAINST INDIVIDUAL DECISION MADE AT UN'

On the effectiveness of the UN mechanism, the Chinese president said there is a need to "resolutely uphold the authority and standing of the United Nations, and work together to practice true multilateralism."

"Countries should uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," he said.

In a veiled reference to the US, Xi said: "International rules can only be made by the 193 UN Member States together, and not decided by individual countries or blocs of countries."

"Countries should respect the United Nations, take good care of the UN family, refrain from exploiting the Organization," he added.