Carbon-cutting pledges by countries woefully insufficient

Days before the start of a key global climate change conference in Scotland, the action plans submitted by participating states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are still far from sufficient to prevent "endless suffering," according to a UN report.



"We are nowhere near where science says we should be," Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said in a statement on Tuesday.



Taken together, the latest plans of all 192 participating countries would result in an increase in total greenhouse gas emissions of about 16 per cent by 2030 compared with 2010 levels, putting the global average temperature on track to rise 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of this century, according to the report.



In Paris in 2015, more than 190 countries agreed on the goal of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees, preferably 1.5 degrees, compared to pre-industrial times. To achieve this, emissions would have to be cut by 45 per cent by the end of this decade compared to 2010 levels, according to the UN.



Espinosa called on all participating states to significantly step up their efforts.



"Overshooting the temperature goals will lead to a destabilized world and endless suffering, especially among those who have contributed the least to the GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions in the atmosphere," Espinosa said.



The United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, opens in Glasgow on Sunday.



The UN report released on Monday looked at what are known as countries' Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to reduce emissions.