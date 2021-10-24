Britain eases Covid-19 rules for incoming travellers

British coronavirus rules have been relaxed for returning holidaymakers who are fully vaccinated in what the government is hailing a "huge boost" for the travel industry.



From 4am (0300 GMT) on Sunday – and in time for school holidays – fully vaccinated people arriving in England from a non-red list country can use a lateral flow test rather than the more expensive PCR version on or before day two.



Lateral flow tests for international travel must be purchased from a private provider as NHS Test and Trace lateral flow tests cannot be used for international travel.



Bookings for lateral flow tests opened on Friday and can be purchased through the private providers listed on GOV.UK.



The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said passengers must send a photo of their test result to the private provider or face a fine.



People who test positive will need to take a free NHS confirmatory PCR test and isolate.



