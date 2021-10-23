Turkey says talks with US in progress to buy F-16 jets

Turkey has started technical discussions with the US for the purchase of F-16 jets as part of plans to upgrade its fighter fleet, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu.



"We have started technical works for both the supply of Block 70 Viper F-16s from our strategic ally US and the modernization of some jets we own," Akar told reporters in Brussels.



Washington last year imposed sanctions on NATO partner Turkey and suspended Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet production programme in response to the purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system.



Turkey says it paid 1.4 billion dollars for the F-35s. Ankara had planned to buy more than 100 F-35s, with the first two jets to arrive in Turkey early 2020.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that Turkey is determined to recoup the amount and that he will discuss the issue with President Joe Biden at the upcoming G20 summit in Rome.



Erdoğan has earlier said the US offered to sell Turkey F-16s in return for its investment in the F-35 programme in which Turkish companies were a main provider of components.



It was not immediately clear if and when the F-16 sale would proceed.

