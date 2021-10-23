Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060, crown prince says

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged at an environment conference in the kingdom on Saturday.

The crown prince, in recorded remarks, announced plans to cut carbon emissions by over 270 million tonnes per year as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, which he said would see investments of more than 700 billion riyals.

In addition to this, Energy Minister of the country said that the zero-net emissions goal could be achieved early too, and this would not have any adverse financial or economic impact on the country.

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative summit, Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud also said that most technology needed to cut emissions would mature by 2040. He added that the kingdom needs time to do things properly, highlighting the world's need for all sources of energy.

Saudi energy minister then said that Saudi Arabia will sign several agreements regardingthe renewable energy and gas with other hydrocarbon producers within the region, marking the Sunday as the date of the agreements.