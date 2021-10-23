Peru surpasses 200,000 coronavirus deaths

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 200,000 lives in Peru, its Health Ministry said Friday.

Officials said 10 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the country has registered 539 new cases.

The number of cases surpassed 2.19 million, deaths from the virus reached 200,003 and those who have recovered now exceed 2.17 million.

The country of nearly 33 million has administered more than 33.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and 14.6 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Peru stands out as the country with the highest number of deaths from the virus in South America, after Brazil.