GERMANYS SEVEN-DAY COVID-19 INCIDENCE RATE HIGHEST SINCE MID-MAY

The number of Covid-19 infections in Germany has hit exactly 100 per 100,000 people in the past seven days, the highest rate since mid-May, data from the country's disease control agency showed.



For comparison, the previous day the value had been 95.1 and a week ago 70.8, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).



The health offices in Germany reported 15,145 new infections to the RKI in the past 24 hours as of early Saturday. A week ago, the figure had been 10,949 infections.



Across Germany, 86 deaths were recorded within 24 hours, up from 75 a week ago.



Europe is seeing a climb in cases and hospitalizations - sometimes startlingly high, depending on the country - as colder weather sets in and vaccine uptake lags in places.



Central and Eastern Europe have experienced the worst of the wave: Russia's daily case count keeps hitting all-time highs; Poland said this week it was facing an 'explosion' of infections; and Latvia went into a month-long lockdown.



In Germany, the number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 people in the past seven days remains low, with the RKI putting the figure at 2.68. The government considers hospitalizations the most important indicator in considering whether to re-tighten restrictions.



Sixty-six per cent of Germany's population is fully vaccinated.



