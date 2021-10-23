Climate activists say rich countries have a debt to pay

Ahead of the COP26 world climate conference in Glasgow, young climate activists from poorer regions of the world are calling on rich countries to take more decisive action against climate change.



Wealthy industrialized nations such as the United States, Britain and Germany must drastically reduce their emissions, but also make more money available so poorer countries can cope with the consequences of climate change, activists from Fridays for Future from Kenya, Mexico and the Philippines told dpa.



"We expect that the global north pay their damage they have made to the global south," Adriana Calderon from Mexico demanded.



Calderon, like other activists around the world, demonstrated with Greta Thunberg in Stockholm on Friday for more climate protection and will travel to COP26 in Glasgow.



Rich countries have promised to provide poorer countries with 100 billion dollars every year for climate protection. This sum, however, is not enough and is not being provided at the moment, complained Mitzi Jonelle Tan, who leads the fight for climate justice in the Philippines.



This is not support in solidarity, but a bill to be paid, she said.



"The global north countries have to pay this debt to humanity and to the planet," Tan stated.



She believes that countries like the Philippines do not have to take the money to fight the climate crisis out of their own pockets.



