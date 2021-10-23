BANGLADESHI POLICE ARREST KEY SUSPECT IN ROHINGYA LEADERS MURDER

Bangladeshi police on Saturday said they had arrested a key suspect in the killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah at refugee camps in Cox's Bazar.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Shariful Islam, additional superintendent at Armed Police Battalion 14, confirmed the arrest, saying that the suspect is believed to have taken part in the Sept. 29 killing mission of the Rohingya leader.

Police arrested the suspect along with three others who are members of a "miscreant" group, said a police statement obtained by Anadolu Agency.

Some groups in Cox's Bazar, which houses about 1.2 million Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar's Rakhine state after a deadly military crackdown in August 2017, have been involved in past shooting incidents which law enforcement officials blamed on Rohingya "robbers" or smugglers.

An armed group of unidentified men shot dead Mohib Ullah, 48, at a camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar. As chair of the Arakan (Rakhine) Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, he was lauded for his role at global platforms, including the UN, for uniting the "voice of the Rohingya."

Before the killing, the suspects are said to have organized several meetings calling Ullah a threat to them and an emerging leader fighting for Rohingya rights, the statement continued.

Police have also arrested eight people over Friday's deadly attack at Rohingya camps that claimed seven lives.

Police Superintendent Shihab Kaiser, chief of the Ukhiya-based unit of the Armed Police Battalion, told the media on Saturday that police detained them at the Ukhiya refugee camps late Friday.





