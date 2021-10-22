Social Democrats lead talks for new Berlin state parliament

Talks to form a new government for the city-state of Berlin were to begin on Friday led by the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which aims to continue at the head of the three-way coalition that has run the city for the past five years.



SPD head Franziska Giffey has indicated that she sees the document agreed last week with the hard-left Die Linke (The Left) and the Greens as a sound basis for proceeding with formal negotiations following the September 26 elections.



"Our social-democratic signature can clearly be recognized in the exploratory document," she told dpa.



Katina Schubert, head of Die Linke, expressed "strong optimism" that the talks would lead to a new government, and Greens leader Werner Graf said financial issues would be key.



A total of 16 working groups will hammer out a deal for governing Germany's largest city by population for the next five years. Among the most important are budget and finance, urban development, construction, rents, mobility and the economy.



The parties will send between five and eight representatives to each group.



Giffey is aiming to succeed Michael Mueller as mayor of the city of some 3.7 million residents. Mueller was elected to the federal parliament in elections that also took place on September 26.