At least seven dead in fire at Russian factory

Seven people have died and nine are missing after a fire on Friday in a Russian factory southwest of Moscow, the country's emergency ministry said in a statement.

Russian news reports said that all those missing are believed dead. One person was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to local officials.

The ministry said 170 emergency workers and 50 vehicles were involved in dealing with the fire.

"Seventeen people were injured, of them seven died, one has been hospitalised and the fate of nine people remains unknown," it said. The fire took place in the Ryazan region.

Officials are looking at violations of safety procedures or a short circuit among possible causes.