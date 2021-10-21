TURKEYS ERDOĞAN COMPLETES FOUR-DAY TRIP TO SOME AFRICAN COUNTRIES

Turkey's Erdoğan completes four-day trip to some African countries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan returned home late Wednesday from a four-day tour of three African countries including Angola, Togo and Nigeria.

The president, first lady Emine Erdoğan and his accompanying delegation landed at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul at 11.45 p.m. (0245GMT) after visiting Nigeria, the final stop on the tour.

Erdoğan was welcomed by Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya and other parties.

The president embarked on the tour on Sunday.

The tour is considered significant for new cooperation opportunities in Africa.







