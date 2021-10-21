Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 5 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence "neutralized" five members of the PKK/KCK terror group in northern Iraq, security sources said on Thursday.

The terrorists were "neutralized" in the Metina region in two different operations on Oct. 7-11 by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization , said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey's anti-terror operations are ongoing in northern Iraq.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.