German parties begin coalition negotiations

Germany's Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats Thursday kicked off talks on forming a three-way coalition government.

The Social Democratic Party's (SPD) secretary-general Lars Klingbeil told reporters that the parties are aware of their responsibilities for the country, and they are hoping for a swift progress in negotiations.

The Free Democratic Party's (FDP) head Volker Wissing said they are optimistic and well-prepared for the talks.

"We would like to conclude a coalition agreement by the end of November," he told reporters, adding that the new government can begin its work in the second week of December.

Michael Kellner, secretary-general of the Greens, said he is hopeful that the negotiations will succeed, and his party will contribute to the country's renewal with more social and climate friendly policies.

The three parties reached a preliminary agreement last week on a blueprint outlining their main objectives, but differences remain in policy areas like finance, public debt, climate, and migration.

The SPD narrowly won the last month's election but fell short of a majority in the parliament, while the two smaller parties-the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business FDP-emerged as kingmakers.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU came second in the election but has suffered its worst general election result since 1945.

After 16 years in power, Merkel is preparing to leave active politics later this year. She will remain in her post until a new coalition government is formed.