Erdoğan: Turkey to recoup money paid to United States for F-35 jets

Turkey 's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he believed Turkey and the United States will make progress in talks for the sale of F-16 fighter jets and that Ankara will recoup $1.4 billion it paid for F-35s it is blocked from buying, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday.

"We will get this $1.4 billion of ours one way or another," the state-owned agency quoted Erdoğan as telling reporters on a return fight from Nigeria.

"I believe we will make progress. We will of course talk about this with (U.S. President) Biden at the G20 meeting in Rome."





ERDOĞAN BLASTS WESTERNS ENVOY OVER KAVALA COMMENTS

Erdoğan on Thursday severely criticized the ambassadors of the United States, Germany and eight other Western countries who condemned the detention of jailed businessman Osman Kavala.

"I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdoğan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media.





