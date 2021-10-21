British prosecutors charge Ali Harbi Ali with murder of lawmaker Amess

British prosecutors said on Thursday they had authorised police to charge Ali Harbi Ali , 25, with murder of lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to death on Friday at a meeting in his constituency.

"We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had ideological motivations," Nick Price , Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter-Terrorism Division.

"He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."







