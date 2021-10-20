News World Rise of illegal migrant numbers in Germany causes concern

Rise of illegal migrant numbers in Germany causes concern

DPA WORLD Published October 20,2021 Subscribe

The German Interior Ministry has expressed concern about the rising number of illegal migrants entering the country through other parts of the EU in a report made available to dpa on Wednesday.



The numbers entering the European Union concealed in trucks had also risen sharply, the report said.



As well as particular concern regarding the situation on the EU's border with Belarus, outgoing Interior Minister Horst Seehofer noted continued illegal migration through southern EU member states and the collapse of the EU's Dublin Regulation, which provides for migrants to be returned to the country where they first entered the bloc.



Figures cited in the report reveal a near total collapse of the mechanism, with German courts refusing to return migrants to Greece in particular, on the grounds they could face adverse conditions in refugee camps.



The Interior Ministry is pressing Greece to accept German support in providing accommodation and care. "Should there be no progress here, further national measures should be attempted as a last resort," the report says.



The ministry is thought to be considering imposing temporary border controls on travellers flying to Germany from Greece.



With respect to entries from Belarus via Poland, the report says that it has definite information that many of the migrants "have been lured to Belarus with false promises and are often prevented by Belarus officials from making their way to safety from the border zone and returning to their home countries."





