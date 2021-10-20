New Zealand authorities on the hunt for Covid-19 quarantine absconder

New Zealand authorities are searching for a Covid-19 case who escaped from managed isolation late on Tuesday.



In New Zealand, most people who test positive for Covid-19 move into government-run hotels to help prevent the spread of the disease.



Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) Rose King said authorities were on Wednesday still searching for the person who had arrived directly from hospital.



The person was given 10 minutes to return home briefly with security to retrieve personal items, care for a pet, and lock their house.



"However, at the 10-minute mark the security detail went to retrieve them and found the individual had disappeared," King said.



In a separate incident on Tuesday, two men escaped managed isolation but were apprehended by police within five minutes.



The pair will appear in court and could face up to six months' imprisonment and a 4000 New Zealand dollar (2860 US dollar) fine.



"These incidents are really disappointing and unacceptable to me," King said.



"These facilities are not prisons and these individuals have wilfully absconded."



King said she expected people to follow the rules in place.



"This is so they can return to the community safely, while ensuring the safety of all New Zealanders. Deliberate breaches like this can put the wider community at risk," she said.



With a population of 5 million, New Zealand has reported about 4,750 cases of Covid-19 and 28 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.