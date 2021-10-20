Kremlin says Putin-Biden meeting this year is possible

The Kremlin on Wednesday said a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden before the end of the year was a realistic possibility, as Moscow-Washington relations languish at post-Cold War lows.

"In one form or another (a meeting) is quite realistic," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether the meeting could take place this year.

PUTIN NOT TO ATTEND COP 26 CLIMATE SUMMIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend next month's landmark UN climate summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday but stressed that addressing climate change was one of Russia's top priorities.

"Unfortunately, Putin will not fly to Glasgow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding however that climate change was "one of our foreign policy's most important priorities."

World leaders gather in the Scottish city next month for a historic summit billed as humanity's "last best chance" to get devastating climate change under control.

Russia is currently the fourth-highest emitter of carbon, and critics say the country is doing far from enough to tackle the environmental crisis.

Peskov said the Russian side would be represented at the summit but said details would be released at a later date.

Held between October, 31 and November, 12, the gathering will be the biggest climate conference since landmark talks in Paris in 2015, and is seen as a crucial step in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming.

Last week Putin said that Russia, one of the world's biggest producers of oil and gas, was aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.





