G20 leaders to address climate ahead of COP26: Italy

G20 leaders meeting in Rome next week will help pave the way for UN climate talks that follow, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday, urging world powers to take coordinated action.

At the summit of Group of 20 advanced economies meeting on October 30 and 31, "we will anticipate some of the negotiations that take place during COP26 in Glasgow", the Italian premier told lawmakers.

"Without the involvement of the major world economies we will not be able to respect the Paris agreements and contain global warming to one and a half degrees," he said.

"G20 countries as a whole produce around three-quarters of total global emissions. The climate crisis can only be managed if all the main global actors decide to act in an incisive, coordinated and simultaneous way."

The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, struck at the COP21 summit, called for capping global warming at well below 2C above the pre-industrial level, and ideally closer to 1.5C.

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among those due to attend the G20 summit, but not Russian President Vladimir Putin or China's President Xi Jinping.

The principal themes of the summit are climate change, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery.

Italy holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this year.