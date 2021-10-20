DONT GIVE TODDLERS YOUR MOBILE, BRITISH SOCIAL MOBILITY CHIEF SAYS

Britain's newly appointed Social Mobility Commission chief, Katharine Birbalsingh, has said she would like to introduce a national campaign urging parents not to give their toddlers mobile phones.



Birbalsingh, who is also a headteacher, told MPs in the Commons Women and Equalities Committee: "My initial thoughts are that I would like national campaigns on things like phones and not giving them to your toddler.



"I would love it if we could get to a point where, (it is considered) in the same way that we know that you should eat four or five fruit or vegetables in a day, or drink eight glasses of water a day.



"We know this because the campaigning has been so clear, and it's happened over time – years and years, it's everywhere – it just becomes part of the national consciousness.



"I would love it if things like 'don't give your child a phone' were to become part of the national consciousness."



She added that giving young children phones makes it more difficult for them to engage in reading, because a "book that's black and white and flat" is less interesting than a tablet which has "all sorts of flashing images and colours and adverts".



