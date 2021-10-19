TOGOS CAPITAL DECORATED WITH TURKISH FLAGS AHEAD OF ERDOGANS VISIT

Turkish and Togolese flags line streets in Togo's capital Lome ahead of the official visit of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Posters of Erdoğan and his Togolese counterpart Faure Gnassingbe with the words "Together a Fairer World is Possible" can be seen in various parts of the capital.

Before the first official visit from Turkey at the presidential level to Togo, Anadolu Agency spoke with Togolese people.

Cherafdine Tchadjobo, 27, who works as an assistant director, said he was aware of the visit thanks to the posters.

"I knew that Turkey opened an embassy in Lome. I am sure that the Turkish president's official visit will improve relations a lot. I believe that the two countries will be close friends with each other," he added.

Monique Adade, 24, an industrial engineer, said she had been hearing about Turkey very often in recent years.

Noting that she was aware that ties between the two countries have improved, Adade said a partner like Turkey would benefit Togo.

"When I saw the posters, I became aware of the visit of the Turkish president. I am sure that this visit will create important opportunities for the two countries," she said.

Pointing out that Turkish Airlines has direct flights to many African countries, Adade said they expect direct flights to be launched from Lome to Turkey as well in the near future.

Togo is President Erdoğan's second stop on his four-day African tour. He arrived in Angola, the first destination, on Sunday and will travel to Togo and then Nigeria.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's visit to Togo on July 20 last year was the first official visit from Ankara to Lome.

Turkey opened its Lome embassy on April 1 this year.