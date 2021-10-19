New Zealand records highest level of Covid cases in 18 months

New Zealand has posted a record number of new Covid-19 cases, the highest since April 2020.



The country reported 94 new Covid cases on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference.



The previous high was 89 in the first outbreak in April 2020.



"I know the highs and lows of cases is incredibly hard on people," Ardern said.



"But it's important to remember we are not powerless, we do have the ability to keep cases as low as we can."



Auckland, the country's largest city with a population of about 1.7 million, has been under strict restrictions after a single case was detected on August 18. The number of cases in the outbreak has now reached 2,099.



Tuesday's cases included 87 in Auckland and seven in the neighbouring region of Waikato.



Health officials were working to determine the connection of 53 of Tuesday's cases to the current outbreak, Ardern said.



She urged people to "stay home, save lives" and get vaccinated.



"The rules matter for everyone," the prime minister asserted.



About 85 per cent of the country's eligible population has received a first vaccine dose, while 67 per cent of New Zealand residents are fully vaccinated.



With a population of 5 million, New Zealand has reported about 4,700 cases of Covid-19 and 28 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.