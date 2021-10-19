Japanese Princess Mako prays to imperial ancestors before marriage

Japan's Princess Mako, 29, has paid her last respects to her ancestors as a member of the imperial family a few days before going to the registry office.



Mako's upcoming marriage on October 26 to her college sweetheart Kei Komuro, 30, a commoner, is overshadowed by a controversy about money disputes in her fiance's family that is being ruthlessly played out by Japan's media.



Because of this, the wedding celebrations and traditional ceremonies customary at court will not take place.



Against this sad background, Emperor Naruhito's niece prayed to her ancestors in the palace from the courtyard of a Shinto shrine, instead of inside the shrine in traditional costume as is customary.



The princess, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to years of negative press coverage, is expected to meet Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Friday and her grandparents, ex-emperor Akihito and his wife Michiko, on the following Monday before her civil marriage to Komuro the next day.



By marrying a commoner, Mako leaves the imperial court. This follows years of accusatory reports that her future husband's mother owed money to a man to whom she had once been engaged.



Many Japanese are outraged by the idea that the mother's debts could be settled with Mako's tax-financed dowry of some 1 million euros (1.16 million dollars). The princess has now renounced her dowry.