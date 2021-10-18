Three dead and three missing in Vietnam amid severe flooding

Three people died and three more went missing over the weekend as prolonged downpours caused severe flooding across northern and central Vietnamese provinces, local authorities said on Monday.



The dead include two people who were swept away by floodwaters while picking firewood along a river near their home in the central Nghe An Province on Saturday, the National Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said.



The other victim was a man who died in a landslide in northern Hoa Binh province while his family was sleeping. Three of his family members were injured, the Committee said.



Authorities were searching for three missing people in Quang Tri and Quang Binh provinces in the country's central provinces.



Northern and central parts of Vietnam experienced heavy rains over the weekend due to the convergence of a cold spell and a tropical turbulence.



Since Friday, the central region has seen an average rainfall ranging from 150 to 300 millimetres. Some localities have seen a rainfall of up to 1.1 metres, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said.



Torrential rains have triggered flooding which has disrupted life in central Vietnam.



Some streets along the famous tourist sites in Quang Nam Province's Hoi An Town have been submerged in floodwaters 20-50 centimetres deep.



Heavy rains of up to 150 millimetres were expected to fall on central regions on Monday, the meteorological service said.



Authorities have warned that more flash floods and landslides could occur in the coming days.



