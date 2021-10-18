Lithuania sends more soldiers to border with Belarus

Faced with an ongoing influx of migrants, Lithuania has continued to strengthen its border with Belarus.



Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite announced in Vilnius on Monday an increase in troops to support the border guards, adding up to 64 soldiers a day.



"We must respond and be prepared for the worst case scenario," Bilotaite was quoted as saying in a statement.



Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas stressed that the Lithuanian army had provided support "in the context of hybrid aggression" and would continue to do so. "We are ready for this," he said.



How many soldiers are already deployed on the border with Belarus was not disclosed by the two ministers.



The governments in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland accuse Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately bringing refugees from crisis regions to the EU's external border in an organized manner.



Lukashenko had announced at the end of May that Minsk would no longer prevent migrants from travelling on to the EU - as a reaction to tighter Western sanctions on his country.



Since then, there have been increasing reports of attempted illegal border crossings at the EU's external borders with Belarus.



Lithuania has responded by stepping up border protection and building hundreds of kilometres of border fence.



Since the beginning of August, the Lithuanian border guard has been turning away migrants: Since then, according to the Ministry of Interior, more than 4,000 people have been prevented from illegally crossing the border with Belarus.