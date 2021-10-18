German nuclear waste storage expert says process will take until 2080

Highly radioactive waste will have to remain stored at Germany's nuclear power plants for at least the next 50 years for lack of a depot to store it permanently, according to the head of the commission looking into final storage solutions.



Michael Sailer told dpa that storing the waste in a permanent depot would be concluded in around 2080 in remarks for publication on Monday. Germany's last nuclear power plant is set to go off-grid by the end of next year.



This meant that the operating lifetimes of the 16 interim depots would have been exceeded by a long way, Sailer said.



Following the cancellation of plans to store the waste in the Gorleben salt dome in the state of Lower Saxony, the German parliament set 2031 as the date for a new location to be found.



"After that there will be permit procedures and the construction," Sailer said. "That will take an estimated 20 years, and we will be at 2050." Only at that stage could trials start.



"We have 16 interim storage depots in Germany where highly radioactive waste is stored," the engineer said. "With most of them, the operating licence expires in 2045-46."



Reasonable estimates suggest it could take around 30 years for all the containers to be shifted from the interim storage to the permanent depot.



"That means that final storage will take from 2050 to 2080," Sailer said.



The relevant legislation stipulates that people and the environment must be protected from radiation from the final depot for a million years.