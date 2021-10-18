Freed Palestinian prisoner awaits Israeli permission to enter Gaza

Released by Israel on Sunday after serving six years in prison, freed Palestinian prisoner Nisreen Abu Kamil , 46, awaits permission to enter the Gaza Strip .

Her seven children are anxiously waiting to reunite with their mother at the Beit Hanoun-Erez border crossing.

"We want our mom to go home... we miss her," reads a banner carried by the children.

On Sunday, Waed Association, a Palestinian NGO that advocates the rights of prisoners, said Israel has barred the entry of Abu Kamil to Gaza.

Israeli authorities arrested Abu Kamil on Oct. 18, 2015, upon leaving Gaza through the Beit Hanoun-Erez border crossing, and sentenced her on Oct. 20, 2018, to six years behind bars.

Nisreen hails from the city of Haifa in Israel, but she is married to a Palestinian from Gaza.

According to her family, an Israeli court has charged Abu Kamil with "false accusations", including photographing Haifa port for espionage.