230,000 Lebanese left Lebanon in 4 months: NGO

Around 230,000 Lebanese citizens have migrated from Lebanon in the first four months of this year, according to a local NGO on Monday.



Speaking to the local radio Lebanon Voice, Tony Khadra, the head of Labora NGO, cited the sectarian factor as a main reason for the migration from the country.



"Around 90% of Lebanese with foreign passports have left Lebanon since September," Khadra said.



In September, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said poverty in Lebanon has "drastically increased" over the past year, affecting around 74% of the population.



Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with some of the severest domestic challenges, including currency devaluation which lost almost all of its value against US dollar, along with shortages of fuel and medicine.



Figures show that four million Lebanese live inside Lebanon while 16 million live in diaspora.