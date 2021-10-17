Turkish president arrives in Southern African nation of Angola

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived on Sunday in Angola's capital Luanda, the first leg of his mini-tour of three African countries, also including Nigeria and Togo.

Erdoğan was welcomed by Angola's Foreign Minister Tete Antonio and Alp Ay, Turkey's ambassador to the Southern African nation, at Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport.

Accompanying the president are first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, and Trade Minister Mehmet Muş.

The streets of Luanda were decorated with Turkish flags before Erdoğan even arrived. Billboards showing Erdoğan can also be seen in Nigeria's capital Abuja ahead of Erdoğan's visit there.

Erdoğan will start his official talks on Monday. The Turkish president will be welcomed by his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco with an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

The two leaders will hold a joint press conference after one-on-one talks and delegation meetings.

Erdoğan is also expected to address Angola's parliament. He will later visit the Memorial of Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto, the country's first president, who died in 1979.

Erdoğan later will attend the Angola-Turkey Business Forum organized by Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).