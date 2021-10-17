Bangladesh continues manhunt for those involved in religious riots

Eighty-three people were jailed after Bangladesh police filed a new case against 500 unnamed individuals for carrying out communal violence.

Police in the port city of Chattogram filed the case on charges of obstructing police work, assault and attacking a puja mandapa, a temporary temple, last Friday, local police told Anadolu Agency.

Earlier, protest and violence erupted following the desecration of the Holy Quran at a Hindu temple Wednesday in the east-central district of Comilla. The violence has claimed at least six lives.

Police arrested 83 of 84 people named in the case. Later, those arrested were sent to jail following a court procedure, Kotwali police officer in charge Nezam Uddin told Anadolu Agency.

"Police filed the case under a 'special power act' for carrying out unlawful activities. The situation is now peaceful. The police and administration are working to keep the peace and religious harmony in the areas," he added.

Police had also filed cases on the same grounds days before, including for attacking and vandalizing temples and carrying out violence against more than 600 unidentified individuals and arrested four persons.

Late Thursday, police detained 74 people on charges of rioting and attacks on Hindu temples in the east-central district of Comilla following the alleged desecration of the Muslim holy book during a Hindu religious festival on Wednesday.

Following incidents of religious riots, the government beefed up security across the country as the minority Hindu community was celebrating its annual Durga Puja festival.

As authorities investigate the image of the Quran at a temple, top government officials, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, warned against any attempts to disturb communal harmony in the country.