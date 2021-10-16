COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh hit 5-month low

Bangladesh on Saturday registered six COVID-19 deaths, the lowest in seven months, a sign in official data that the coronavirus situation in the South Asian country is improving.

The death toll rose to 27,752 and total infections to 1.56 million with 293 more cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest since May 15, according to the Health Services Directorate General.

The country of 165 million also witnessed a downturn in the daily positivity rate to 1.88%, the lowest since March 2020, the directorate added.

Some 15,580 samples were tested in the 24 hours, and 442 more patients recovered across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1.52 million.

Some 37.74 million people have so far been inoculated with a first dose of COVID vaccine, with some 18.75 million vaccinated with both shots, it said.

In-person classes and exams of the country's leading public Dhaka University are also set to open Sunday, after being shuttered since March 2020 following the first case of COVID.

Earlier this month the government allowed the opening of schools for in-person schooling and COVID jabs for students to protect them from the disease.