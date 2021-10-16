News World British Muslims condemn killing of MP David Amess as an 'indefensible atrocity'

In a statement published on the Essex Jamme Masjid website, on behalf of "all Southend mosques", they said their thoughts and prayers were with Sir David's family, friends and colleagues.

DPA WORLD Published October 16,2021

The fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess has been condemned as an "indefensible atrocity" in a joint statement from all of Southend's mosques, as police said the attack may be linked to extremism.



Faith leaders said that the father-of-five was an "upstanding friend to our Muslim community" and attended key events, including weddings, mosque openings and the launch of the town's first Muslim Scout group.



"Sir David's murder was an indefensible atrocity, committed on the grounds of a place of worship and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms," the statement said.



"This act was committed in the name of blind hatred, and we look forward to the perpetrator being brought to justice."





