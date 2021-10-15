UK PM Johnson: Murdered lawmaker David Amess was much loved

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to lawmaker David Amess who was stabbed to death at a constituency meeting on Friday, saying he was a fine public servant and much-loved friend and colleague.

"All our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess MP, who was killed in his constituency surgery in a church after almost 40 years of continuous service to the people of Essex and the whole of the United Kingdom," Johnson said.