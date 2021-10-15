Russia, China launch joint naval drill in Sea of Japan

Russia and China's navies have kicked off joint naval maneuvers in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The Russian Navy is participating in the Joint Sea 2021 Russian-Chinese naval exercise with warships and support vessels of Russia's Pacific Fleet, including the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) ship Admiral Panteleyev, two corvettes, two minesweepers and a submarine as well as a missile boat and a rescue tug, the ministry detailed in the statement.

The Chinese Navy has sent two destroyers, two corvettes, a diesel submarine, an integrated supply ship and a rescue vessel for the exercise, the statement noted.

Twelve aircraft and helicopters of the Pacific Fleet's naval aviation branch and the Chinese navy will also take part in the exercise.

During the exercise, the navies will work out joint tactical maneuvering and mine countermeasures for detachments, conduct artillery fire at sea targets, and search for and block a mock enemy submarine in the designated area, the ministry added.

The exercise will run until Oct. 17, according to the Russian Pacific Fleet's press office.