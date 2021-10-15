Austrian FM Michael Linhart: Unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina important for regional stability

The unity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina are important in ensuring stability in the region, the Austrian foreign minister said Friday.

Michael Linhart's remarks came during a joint press conference with Bosnia's Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic in the capital Sarajevo.

"Austria is one of the biggest investors in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Today, we discussed the further strengthening of this cooperation," Linhart said, adding the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina lies in Europe.

"The unity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina are very important in ensuring stability and confidence in the region. This is a very important issue for us."

Turkovic said Austria is one of the key countries supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina's EU membership process, and they will continue to work to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Linhart also met the President of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic, Bosnian member Sefik Dzaferovic and Serb member Milorad Dodik.

It comes a day after Presidency Council member Milorad Dodik said several EU countries support the dissolution of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In response, EU spokesman Peter Stano said putting the integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina into question was not acceptable for the 27-member bloc.